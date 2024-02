MEDFORD, Ore. — It’s time to gear up for one of Medford’s favorite annual events. Registration is officially open for the 2024 Pear Blossom Run.

Time to lace up your sneakers and get to training for either a 5k or a 10-mile run.

The race takes place on Saturday, April 13. You can register with the Rogue Valley YMCA in person or at https://rvymca.org/pearblossomrun/.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.