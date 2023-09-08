Grants Pass police officers involved in shooting cleared of wrongdoing

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – We’re learning new details about an officer-involved shooting in Grants Pass last month.

It happened just before 9:00 a.m. on August 24th.

According to the Grants Pass Police Department, the incident quickly escalated and led to an officer-involved shooting.

The suspect is now being publicly identified as Dennis McGuire.

The Josephine County District Attorney’s Office said McGuire is charged with seven criminal counts including multiple felony charges of attempted aggravated murder.

GPPD said none of the officers involved were injured and they were justified in the shooting under Oregon law, the district attorney’s office said.

