Medford Rite Aid closing September 18th, transferring prescriptions to CVS

MEDFORD, Ore.– The Medford Rite Aid is announcing it will close on September 18th.

Its pharmacy is one of only a few in Medford that are open seven days a week.

The store said it will be transferring all prescription files to the CVS pharmacy inside Target.

But that pharmacy is closed on weekends.

Customers like John Mahoney are already working on transferring their prescriptions to other pharmacies.

Mahoney said, “we get medications there, so we will move them to Safeway, so it’s not that big of a thing but she likes rite aid so we’ll miss coming here.”

Michelle Fletcher said she stops here multiple times a week to shop and pick up her prescriptions.

She said the customer service is what she will miss the most.

Fletcher said, “I’m going to miss it because I mostly come over here for everything I need and I like everybody, they’re so friendly, they help you when you need something, and they don’t take forever to get your medicine. I’m really going to miss it.”

Rite Aid said in a statement:

“Like all retail businesses, we regularly review each of our locations to ensure we are meeting the needs of our customers, communities and overall business. A decision to close a store is one we take very seriously and is based on a variety of factors including business strategy, lease and rent considerations, local business conditions and viability, and store performance. We review every neighborhood to ensure our customers will have access to health services, be it at Rite Aid or a nearby pharmacy, and we work to seamlessly transfer their prescriptions so there is no disruption of services. We also strive to transfer associates to other Rite Aid locations where possible.”

