Pacific Power plans to start re-energizing lines in Del Norte County

CRESCENT CITY, Calif. – After nearly three weeks of being disconnected, Pacific Power plans to re-energize transmission lines serving Del Norte County.

On August 18, Pacific Power was forced to shut down main lines supplying energy to Del Norte County, including Crescent City, due to wildfires.

The wildfires in question were identified as the Smith River Complex, a series of fires sparked by lightning about 3,000 acres south of the Oregon border.

Eventually, wildfire risk diminished, and Pacific Power announced on September 7 that the process of re-energizing impacted lines could start as early as September 10.

During this process, large generators that are currently providing power to customers will be taken offline one at a time while crews switch back over to the grid. During these transitions, brief outages may occur.

Customers can see a full schedule of when outages in their area will occur on the Pacific Power website.

