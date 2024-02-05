Habitat restoration underway for the Western Snowy Plover

SIUSLAW NATIONAL FOREST, Ore. — The Siuslaw National Forest will oversee the restoration of 50 acres of habitat for the Western Snowy Plover.

The piece of land sits about eight miles south of Florence. Invasive European beach grass and other vegetation will be removed from the sand dunes in that area.

The threatened bird species nests on the beach every spring from the central to south coast of Oregon.

Here at NBC5 we often issue reminders about their nesting season as wildlife officials want beachgoers to be especially careful in the sand.

25 acres of open sand habitat is expected to be done before the end of February as nesting season starts mid-March.

