4-year-old girl injured by malfunctioning play area part at Rogue X

MEDFORD, Ore. – The City of Medford says a 4-year-old girl is okay after being injured by a malfunctioning part of Rogue X’s pool children’s play structure Sunday evening.

According to the statement, a spray nozzle on the structure came loose and struck the girl a few feet from the platform. The spray nozzle was on the platform underneath the tipping bucket part of the children’s play area.

Lifeguards immediately came to the girl’s help. The City says the young girl was responsive throughout the duration of the incident. The girl was transported to a local hospital for a full evaluation.

The pool closed for the rest of the day Sunday following the incident. City staff and the Rogue X contractor blocked off access to the play structure to conduct an investigation and begin repairs.

The city says the pool and water slides are open Monday as scheduled, though the children’s play structure will be closed until its repaired and fully inspected.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.