Harry & David Country Village Store celebrates its grand reopening

MEDFORD, Ore. — Harry & David Country Village Store in Medford has a fresh new look!
The ribbon cutting ceremony of the new country store was held Saturday morning. It’s to help commemorate the 85th anniversary of Harry & David in the Rogue Valley.
The construction took about 11-months with new upgrades including new graphics displays and upgraded technologies to make navigating the store easier and more efficient.
“We’re bringing more and more of our bakery items, more and more of our specialty foods, more and more of our wines, more and more of our recipes so that people can come in and learn how to use the products and really enjoy them,” Steven Lightman, President of Harry & David, said.
The country village store offers local gourmet food, home-made treats, and has one of the largest wines and beer selections in southern Oregon.
Its located off I-5’s south Medford near Walmart on Center Drive. 1314 Center Dr. Medford.
