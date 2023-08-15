Heat raises concerns for vineyards

MEDFORD, Ore. – The heat is concerning for wineries and vineyards this season.

When there is consistent heat in vineyards, it can result in grapes and stems closing up.

This is not ideal for wine makers, as it stalls their growth and sugar development.

However, some vineyards like ‘Awen Winecraft’ in Medford, say this heat is par for the course and not as bad as it could be.

They also tell us that the grapes will be okay if properly maintained.

‘Awen Winecraft’s’ owner, Sean Hopkins said “as long as the vineyard was watered appropriately before this heat condition, which is what I’ve seen a lot of the guys I work with do. It’s all about being prepared, watching the weather, making sure you see what’s coming, and the grapes do a pretty good job of taking care of themselves.”

‘Awen Winecraft’ says that they would be more concerned if the heat levels persist over the next few weeks, if they had limited water, or if heavy smoke and ash were introduced.

