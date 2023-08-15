Fire in Rogue River

MEDFORD, Ore. – A fire broke out in Rogue River, on East Evans Creek this afternoon.

The fire allegedly occurred on a hemp farm, where ODF, Rogue River Fire, and Evans Valley Fire District responded.

Crews attacked the fire aggressively, ODF sending in two helicopters, and they were able to knockdown the fire quickly.

The fire was reportedly only 1/10th of an acre.

Crews are currently mopping up, making sure there are no hot spots.

The cause is under investigation.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.