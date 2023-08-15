Fire in Rogue River

Posted by Maximus Osburn August 14, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. – A fire broke out in Rogue River, on East Evans Creek this afternoon.

The fire allegedly occurred on a hemp farm, where ODF, Rogue River Fire, and Evans Valley Fire District responded.

Crews attacked the fire aggressively, ODF sending in two helicopters, and they were able to knockdown the fire quickly.

The fire was reportedly only 1/10th of an acre.

Crews are currently mopping up, making sure there are no hot spots.

The cause is under investigation.

Maximus Osburn
Maximus Osburn is a reporter for NBC5 News. He studied at California State University-Northridge, graduating with a degree in Broadcasting. Maximus is an avid martial arts enthusiast and combat sports fan. He even traveled to Thailand to train with martial arts experts. Maximus loves movies, nature, and doing things outside his comfort zone, like swimming in sub-freezing lakes in the winter.
