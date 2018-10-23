Hmong-Americans to meet for town hall in Siskiyou County

YREKA, Calif. – Another meeting to educate the community about the Hmong culture, and in turn educate Hmong Americans about laws and ordinances, has been scheduled in northern California.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office held the first Hmong town hall this past spring. Now, they’re holding another on October 25 at 6:00 p.m. at the Montague Community Center.
The sheriff’s office said over the past few months, they’ve been working with the Hmong-American community trying to foster a “closer, collaborative relationship” with them.
“The Hmong-American & Siskiyou County Town Hall scheduled for October 25th will feature an introduction to Hmong culture, language, customs, and history,” SCSO wrote. “Federal, state, and county officials will attend the event and give brief presentations on departmental missions, goals, and will distribute contact names, phone, and email information.”
The public is invited to the meeting, which should last about two hours.
Sheriff Lopey said, “This town hall meeting is the second of many planned town halls that will be scheduled in the future to cultivate and sustain the relationships developed with the Hmong-American community and the many public service agencies with a vested interest in promoting positive, productive, and lasting relationships with the citizens we serve. It is also a great opportunity to learn more about the rich history of the Hmong people and to exchange ideas, answer questions, and establish long-lasting contacts. It will also be a great opportunity to educate the public on county, state, and/or federal laws related to a variety of topics, including building permits, fencing, water treatment, wells, generators, camping, voter registration, voting, and current laws and ordinances related to land use, including provisions related to agricultural activities. We will also discuss restrictions in the county pertaining to the cultivation of medical and recreational marijuana, which has raised a lot of interest in many county neighborhoods. We hope citizens representing all sectors of our county will attend this event to get to know one another and to ask questions they may have from the many governmental officials scheduled to participate in the event.”