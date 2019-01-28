Holocaust survivor scheduled to speak at event in Ashland

MEDFORD, Ore– Sunday marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Across the world, memorials were held to remember the Holocaust and hear stories from those who survived.
In Poland, the day marked 74 years since prisoners of Auschwitz, the largest Nazi death camp in World War II, were freed by Soviet troops. Survivors of the prison gathered at the entrance of the camp and proceeded to hold a memorial and share what it was like living in the camp at that time.
Locally, the Chabad Jewish Center of Southern Oregon didn’t have any large memorials set up. However, an event is scheduled for next month around a speaker, Marthe Cohn, who survived the Holocaust and was also a Jewish Spy in France during Nazi Germany’s occupation.
The event will also mark 80 years since Kristallnacht – an incident from November 9 to 10, 1938 where Nazi’s in Germany burned synagogues, vandalized Jewish homes and businesses and killed nearly 100 Jews.
It’s scheduled for February 26 at 7 p.m. at the Southern Oregon University Recital Hall.
