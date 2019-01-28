Rogue Valley Mentoring aims to help youth be successful

Rogue Valley Mentoring, a non-profit organization, held a two-day “Mentoring Essentials” workshop on Friday and Saturday. The organization provides one to one and group mentoring programs to local youth in the rogue valley.
“A mentoring relationship is to witness and hear kids so that they can feel a sense that they are not alone,” said Bella Feldman, program manager with Rogue Valley Mentoring.
The organization said kids with access to caring and stable adults are more likely to do well both academically and socially.
“Our mentors are out there really supporting our youth giving them an outlet for them to talk about what’s happening in there lives. The good, the bad, the questions that they might have,” added Feldman.
The group typically serves around 100-200 kids each year.
Dani Leonardo, a mentor in training has known about the program since she was 12. The program which was formerly known as ‘The Rose Circle’, visited her middle school.
“It was really valuable for me to have adults in my life when I was a youth so I just felt inspired to want to give back in that way,” said Leonardo.
This weekend’s training focused on relationship building, active listening, and healthy boundaries to anyone over the age of 18.
Since the program started, the group has helped more than 1,000 kids and trained more than 400 mentors.
The training sessions are held twice each year. Once in January and August.
To find out more about the organization, click here.
