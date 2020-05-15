Howard Prairie Lake partially shutting down for summer

JACKSON CO., Ore. — Jackson County’s Howard Prairie Lake is partially shutting down for the summer.
Due to a lack of snowmelt and rainfall, Jackson County Parks are closing all 4 of the Howard Prairie boat ramps for the 2020 season. However, the campgrounds remain open.
Jackson County Parks program manager Steve Lambert said the lake is still a great place to visit.
“We have over a hundred camping reservations for Memorial Day weekend, so we’re looking forward to getting folks up there,” Lambert said. “Even with the boating facilities at Howard Prairie not useable, it’s still a really good place to go when its 100 degrees down here in the valley”.
Camping at Howard Prairie is currently available by reservation only. Visit jacksoncountyparks.com for more information.
