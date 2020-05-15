Siskiyou County Food Bank receives over 42,000 pounds of potatoes

SISKIYOU CO., Calif. — Siskiyou County Food Bank received a large delivery early this morning over 42,000 pounds worth.
17 pallets and over 42 thousand pounds of potatoes were distributed to the community food bank through Farm-Link. The non-profit connects farms with food banks around the country. Two members of Farm-Link tell us, the experience is unforgettable.
“Getting to be on-site and not only getting to meet the individuals who run the food bank, but also meet the individuals who will be receiving the food, it was absolutely incredible, and we were able to develop a personal connection with all of them,” Member of Farm-Link, Caroline Ricksen said.
Siskiyou County Food Bank told NBC5 it distributed potatoes to the community from 3 to 5 Friday afternoon.
