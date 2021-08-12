Jackson County Expo postpones events due to COVID-19

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – After hosting a record-breaking county fair, the Jackson County Expo is pulling back events for the next month.
The Expo released the following statement on August 12:
We did it. We had a record breaking county fair. Over 70,000 Southern Oregonians showed up and had a great time reuniting with their friends and family. Sadly, the Covid19 delta variant has now arrived in our county and now we find ourselves battling record case counts and capacity surges our health care system cannot cover.
With this in mind, the Jackson County Fair Board and staff have decided to step back and be a part of the solution. The events scheduled within the next 35 days (Central Point Wild Rogue Pro Rodeo and the Southern Oregon Brewfest) are going to be postponed in order to be ready to use our facilities and resources to support and serve our community.
Your Jackson County Fair and Exposition Park exists to strengthen Southern Oregon and bring people together. We are dedicated to being part of our collective well–being and look forward to when we can all gather in the future.
We will send out new dates for both events as soon as we secured them.