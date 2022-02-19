Josephine County ‘destination playground’ plans unveiled

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. —Josephine County Parks unveiled the plans for a new destination playground, at Tom Pearce Park.

The previous wooden play structure was removed in 2019, after 30 years, according to Josephine County Parks.

The $410,000 project, is being funded through a series of grants, sponsors, and federal pandemic relief.

Josephine County Parks says it will feature, mobility access, a rope area, slides, rock climbers, and more. “It has accessibility and that isn’t common at every playground that you visit, we anticipate a lot of stops off 1-5, we anticipate people driving to spend a day at the park to bring their families, we anticipate more birthday parties and more family reunions,” said Parks Director, Sarah Garceau.

If you have any last-minute suggestions or feedback on the project, visit josephinecountyparks.com by February 22nd. It’s hoping to be installed this august.