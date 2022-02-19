Josephine County ‘destination playground’ plans unveiled

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King February 18, 2022

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. —Josephine County Parks unveiled the plans for a new destination playground, at Tom Pearce Park.

The previous wooden play structure was removed in 2019, after 30 years, according to Josephine County Parks.

The $410,000 project, is being funded through a series of grants, sponsors, and federal pandemic relief.

Josephine County Parks says it will feature, mobility access, a rope area, slides, rock climbers, and more. “It has accessibility and that isn’t common at every playground that you visit, we anticipate a lot of stops off 1-5, we anticipate people driving to spend a day at the park to bring their families, we anticipate more birthday parties and more family reunions,” said Parks Director, Sarah Garceau.

If you have any last-minute suggestions or feedback on the project, visit josephinecountyparks.com by February 22nd. It’s hoping to be installed this august.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Jenna King
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.