Ashland motorcyclist killed in Highway 66 crash

ASHLAND, Ore. – Investigators are releasing more information about a crash that led to the death of a motorcyclist in Ashland.

Oregon State Police said at about 11:45 a.m. Thursday, 36-year-old Madrik Pergin Heatherstone of Ashland was riding a Yamaha FSZ motorcycle on Highway 66 when a Chevy Equinox driven by a Seattle woman turned left into a driveway at the crest of the hill near milepost 2.

The two vehicles crashed, killing Heatherstone. The driver of the Equinox was not injured.

According to OSP, speed is being investigated as a contributing factor.

No further details were provided.