FEMA asking fire survivors to pay ‘fair market rent’

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —Survivors from the devastating wildfires fires, living in FEMA housing, will soon have to start paying rent. The temporary housing unit program through FEMA was extended until September 15th.

By law, FEMA says it has to charge rent, after March 15th. The letter sent to around 340 residents says in part, “If you chose to remain in the temporary housing unit, you will incur a monthly rent, based on fair market rent.”

Mobile homes range from one bedroom to 3 bedroom homes. Prices will be different for each family, with income also playing a factor.

A FEMA spokesperson tells us, it wants to work with every single fire survivor.

“Rest assured if you can’t make the payment, we’re going to be in contact with you and we’ll take to you and help you with the paperwork and rest assured it’s just part of the process,” said FEMA spokesperson, Paul Corah

He says there is also an option to buy the units. For more information call FEMA at 1-800-621-3362.