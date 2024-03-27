Josephine County Library and County discussing settlement

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — The Josephine Community Library District says discussions are underway to settle their ongoing lawsuit with the County Board of Commissioners.

In December of last year, the Library District Board announced its plans to take legal action against the county over the commissioner’s decision to allow a homeowner to opt out of the library district. The homeowner claimed his property did not benefit from being in the district.

At the time commissioners voted two to one to allow the opt-out to move forward, which then led to four other homeowners filing to opt out of the district as well.

Commissioners later decided to put all library district proceedings on hold while the county looked into the legalities surrounding district opt-outs.

In January of this year, a Josephine County Circuit Court judge ordered commissioners to stop discussing opt-outs.

