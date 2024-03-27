Wienerschnitzel expands to Southern Oregon

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A popular hot dog chain, Wienerschnitzel is making its way to Southern Oregon. After a recent successful grand opening in Spokane Washington, Wienerschnitzel wants to continue expanding into the Northwest.

The plan is to open the next one in Klamath Falls. That location is set to open on the corner of Hope and 6th Street in the next year and a half. If things go well then it’s potentially on to the Medford, Grants Pass, and Roseburg areas.

We spoke with Ted Milburn the Director of the Wienerschnitzel U.S. Franchise who said, ” You could be 2 or 92, everybody loves a hot dog. We’ve taken a lot and put it into this funnel if you will, to come up with a formula of why we’re absolutely certain these stores will do very well and make people happy.”

If chili dogs aren’t your thing, the chain is also known for its tasty free soft serve too.

Also, a fun fact, we learned that the Wienerschnitzel’s hot dog mascot’s name is “The Delicious One.”

