GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team is sharing its stats from 2022.

Overall, the team executed 69 illegal marijuana search warrants. That’s a 33% increase from last year.

In total, over 296,000 marijuana plants were destroyed while more than 288,000 pounds of processed marijuana were destroyed.

Over a hundred firearms were seized as well as more than $700,000 in cash.

The team encourages you to call their tip line on your screen to report anything suspicious.