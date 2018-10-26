Judge educates students and parents to curb drug abuse

Medford, Ore. – Recent overdoses at high schools in the area has one judge trying to curb drug abuse before it starts.
Judge Kelly Ravassipour works in Jackson County drug court. She’s hoping to educate students and parents about the long and short term effects of drugs and social media by talking to seventh graders at Rogue Valley middle schools. Tonight, she brought her message to the parents.
“If I can talk to kids at a young age and keep them out the system and graduating to my adult drug court, why wouldn’t I,” Judge Ravassipour said.
Judge Ravassipour hopes to extend the program to other schools around the region.
