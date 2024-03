SEATTLE, Wa. — Some Medford Firefighters were in Seattle over the weekend.

A few of our Southern Oregon Firefighters took place in the annual Seattle Stairclimb on Sunday. Firefighters climbed 69 flights of stairs in full gear.

The annual event raises money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The Medford team has raised over $1,700 out of the nearly 2 million total.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.