Local RV dealer celebrates local American heroes

It’s part of the company’s “American Heroes” promotion which all 12 locations from around the nation are participating in for the month of July.
“This is supporting our firefighters, this is supporting our first responders, police officers, our veterans, just trying to do what we can to help the community,” L.J Devaughn, Blue Dog RV, said.
It’s also looking for local war heroes to share their stories with them to be featured on their social media platforms.
For more information, head to www.bluedogrv.com.
Medford location- 3976 Crater Lake Ave, Medford, OR 97504
