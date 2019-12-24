Local samaritans help two single moms with holiday gifts

MEDFORD, Ore. —A kid clothing store in Medford is helping spread holiday cheer by giving some local families in need a few presents under their tree this year.
Kid To Kid is helping two single moms get a few warm outfits and a few toys for their children. Friends of the single mothers stepped into the store today with some little helpers to pick out some special items for the kids.
“It’s uplifting to know this is where we live and this is the heart of our valley,” said Angie Renick-Hayes, owner of Kid to Kid. “It is our heart to pour back into our community and it’s pretty special to be a part of it.”
The clothes and toys will be wrapped and delivered to those families just in time for Christmas.
