Foundry Village raises $250k

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A tiny home project in Grants Pass raised a $250,000.

The project is a collaboration with Rogue Retreat, All-Care and some Grants Pass residents, to put 17 tiny homes on Foundry St. The tiny homes will provide short-term housing and case management to help the homeless find long-term housing. Foundry Village needs to raise a total of $450,000.

“What we are trying to help do is create a safety net for that population of people to provide them a safe place where they can go, where our case managers can work with them to help them overcome homelessness and move forward,” Matt Vorderstrasse, Development Director of Rogue Retreat, said.

Foundry Village will be modeled after Hope Village in Medford, another Rogue Retreat project. It plans to break ground in May 2020 and open it’s next fall.

