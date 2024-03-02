Macy’s here to stay in the Rogue Valley Mall

MEDFORD, Ore. — We told you earlier this week about the Macy’s department store closures happening nationwide and the unknown status of our local store here in Medford.

Earlier this week the company announced its plan to close 150 underperforming stores across the country to focus more on its other locations. These closures are expected to happen over the next three years.

We have good news for all of you Macy’s fans as we were told that the Rogue Valley Mall location is not one of the stores slated for closure.

