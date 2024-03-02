NORTH BEND, Ore. — North Bend city council unanimously approved a 3.2% increase in fees relating to city services during the last city council meeting.

Resolution 3342 was approved, authorizing an increase to city fees and charges, revising the master fee schedule of the city. This increase affects administration fees like parking tickets and licenses, pool fees, public work fees, and building fees.

This year’s increase is a lower percentage than previous years, which was a 5.9% increase in 2022. And an 8.7% increase in 2023.

The Finance Director for the city, Jeff Bridgens says this is due to the 2024 cost of living adjustment, which aims to help people keep up with their expenses.

“It’s going to increase by 3.2%, which is the maximum allowed by the Federal Social Security Administration as of January,” said Bridgens.

The annual increase comes from a regular review of city fees and charges in which the city aims to recover cost of living services and products.

