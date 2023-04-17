Man pleads not guilty to killing Vancouver mother, young daughter

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KGW) — The man accused of killing a Vancouver mother and her young daughter last month pleaded not guilty during a formal arraignment Monday morning in Clark County Superior Court in Vancouver.

Kirkland Warren, 27, appeared via Zoom from his jail cell during Monday’s arraignment. He’ll remain in custody, without bail, until his next court appearance, which is scheduled for next month.

The bodies of 27-year-old Meshay Melendez and her 7-year-old daughter, Layla Stewart, were found March 22, dumped off a road in a remote part of Washougal, Washington. Investigators said both had been shot in the head. Prosecutors say Warren, Melendez’s ex-boyfriend, is responsible for the killings.

Family spokesperson and domestic violence victims advocate Michelle Bart spoke to the media Monday morning outside the courthouse following the arraignment.

“We know he is guilty,” Bart said. “There is no shadow of a doubt in any of the family’s mind or in our organization, or the prosecutor’s mind as well. … He can say he’s not guilty, but the discovery is beyond measure, so we’ll do what we have to do to get justice for the girls.”

Family and friends were there with Bart and expressed their frustration.

“We’re angry. We’re hurt,” said Shay, who said she’s a family member but declined to give her last name. “Everybody’s hurt. Everybody’s angry. You can question it all day long why he did what he did. He’s sick. Everybody’s angry.”