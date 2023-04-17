Derek Chauvin’s murder conviction affirmed

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (CNN) – A Minnesota court of appeals has upheld Derek Chauvin’s murder conviction in the killing of George Floyd.

Lawyers for the former police officer had asked the court for a new trial. They argued, in part, that extensive pre-trial publicity and the court’s refusal to change the venue of the case were grounds for a new trial.

But a three-judge panel of the Minnesota Court of Appeals upheld the conviction, holding in part that Chauvin failed to show actual prejudice.

The ruling comes just days after the city of Minneapolis reached settlements totaling nearly $9 million in two civil lawsuits involving Chauvin and the use of excessive force.

Those incidents happened nearly three years before Chauvin killed Floyd during an arrest in 2020, triggering national outrage and protests.

