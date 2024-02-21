Map developed for wheelchair charging stations

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — We reported a few weeks ago about wheelchair charging stations being installed in Jackson County. The United Way project aims to install 100 stations providing people with power chairs and scooters a chance to recharge.

Now there’s easier access to find out where the stations are located. A map developed by southern Oregon software company Project A shows the location of the 26 already installed sites.

We spoke with the CEO of Project A, Jim Teece, who said, “We developed it, but it’s just an empty map. It’s no good if you don’t actually have charging stations on the map. Anybody can use it, it’s free. You add any station to it and you can find stations.”

Teece is urging people to add their power sources to the map as it gains traction. You can visit it at https://wheelchairchargingoregon.com/.

He’s hopeful the map software can be expanded to encompass the entire United States.

