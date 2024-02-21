Bilingual coffee shop opens in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — A new Latino-owned Medford business is focusing on inclusivity with an all-bilingual coffee shop. Café Mestiza just opened last month on the corner of West McAndrews and Western Avenue.

After two years of planning Zuri Molina and co-owner Jimena Valencia’s dream of opening a cafe where the Spanish-to-English language barrier was eliminated, finally became a reality when they celebrated their grand opening on January 20.

All the employees are bilingual, which they hope sends the message that everyone can feel at home in this space.

Co-owner Zuri Molina said, “Since I’ve been working in coffee, I saw the Latino community not really be represented at the coffee house I worked at. They would trickle in every once in a while, but they would almost always like come back because they realized a few of us spoke Spanish.”

They tell us the name Café Mestiza translates to a woman of mixed European and Latin ancestry.

