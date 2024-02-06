Jackson County to Install 100 Wheelchair Charging Stations

A non-profit in Medford is making strides in public accessibility. United Way of Jackson County received an e-mobility grant from Pacific Power to install 100 charging stations by the end of 2024. Their CEO Dee Anne Everson tells NBC5 News that over 20 sites have already signed up to have stations installed, and that its completely free to sign up. It’s also free, Everson says, to use the station. Users can expect about a 2 mile range from an hour charge. Jackson County will be the first in the country to have 100 charging stations installed in one year. Everson says she wants to make the lives of people easier for those who rely on powerchairs and scooters. Many people experience range anxiety where they feel unsure of how long their chair can go without losing charge. This simple solution has the power to impact the thousands of people who rely on mechanized transportation.

“Everyone should want to do it, there’s no cost, it’s easy, and it’s the right thing to do. It’s the way to say, ‘you’re all welcome here,” says Everson.

This project is just one step towards a more accessible future in Jackson County.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.