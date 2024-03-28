Medford Municipal Court launches text and email reminders

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Medford Municipal Court has announced they now have text and email notification reminders for the public.

According to the city, these texts and email reminders will provide convenient reminders of upcoming court dates, with the hope of reducing the number of people who fail to appear in court.

If your phone number is associated with a municipal court case, you will receive hearing notifications unless you opt-out.

All reminders from the court will be sent from this phone number: 1-888-522-0785.

