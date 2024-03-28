Medford Foothill Road closures coming next week

MEDFORD, Ore. — Some delays are expected in Medford next week in the latest developments for the Foothill Road project.

Next Thursday, April 4th, Foothill Road from McAndrews to Hillcrest will be closed to pave the McAndrews on and off ramps. It’s part of the $62 million project that will create two lanes in each direction, as well as sidewalks, bike lanes, and street lighting on the popular East Medford road.

Drivers should expect up to 20-minute delays in the area. Traffic Control will be at the Hillcrest and North Phoenix intersection.

John Vial with Medford Public Works told us, “The initial schedule is to complete it in 2026. They are currently a little bit ahead of schedule, but there’s still plenty of time for challenges and things to occur. So we’re not changing the schedule but the project is progressing well.”

Vial says the closures should not go past Thursday and there will be detours available on Springbrook Road.

