Medford officer-involved shooting, man in stable condition

MEDFORD, Ore. — A man is in stable condition after an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning.
Medford Police got the call of a suicidal man just before 10 a.m. Sunday. The caller was a concerned relative of the 55-year-old man who had expressed that he wanted to harm himself. Medford Police arrived to the home on Seroba circle and got no answer at the door or on the man’s cell phone. Police say they could see a blood trail towards the back of the house, and that’s when they decided to make a forced entry. Medford Fire and Rescue was also on scene and helped Police get inside.
When the door was opened, officers say they could see a man standing inside, but they waited to enter the home. The officer stayed outside and tried to speak with the man, according to police. All of the officers on the scene were trained in “Crisis Intervention.”
Shortly after breaking down the door, Police said the man began to walk towards the officers with one of his hands behind his back. They say he ignored officers commands and began to walk into the small backyard where officers had backed up to a wood fence. The man then produced a knife from behind his back and continue to walk towards the officers, according to Police. Two of the officers deployed a taser, as one of the officers fired, almost at the same time. Police say that’s when the man dropped the knife and fell to the ground.
The man immediately received medical care from the three Medford Fire and Rescue crew members on the scene and was then transported to the hospital where he underwent surgery. He is listed in stable condition as of the last update.
There were five officers on scene at the time of the shooting, and three are being placed on paid administrative leave, per protocol.
The case is being investigated by the Major Assault and Death Investigation Unit (MADIU), with the lead agency as the Oregon State Police.
The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office is assisting with the case. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be presented to a Grand Jury who will review the case. The subject’s name is not being released at this time.
