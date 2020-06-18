Medford Parks & Rec encourages caution while using public areas

MEDFORD, Ore. — Under Phase II reopening guidelines, Medford Parks and Recreation has opened almost all of its playgrounds and sports courts. People are eager to get outside after months of being cooped up.
Medford Parks and Recreation director said to protect the public they are taking court reservations and clean them in between each use. However, he said there has been some unauthorized use, so it falls on both Parks and Rec and anyone visiting the parks to follow public health guidelines.
“The challenge we have is how do we offer these programs and services and facilities within the guidelines,” Parks and Recreation Director, Rich Rosenthal said. “It’s a delicate balance trying to do it the right way and we’re trying to be cautious.”
Rosenthal said a youth baseball tournament at U.S. Cellular this upcoming weekend is 100 percent full. He said even during the pandemic, demand is high. He just wants to make sure people are safe.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.