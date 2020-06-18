Gresham city leaders step down in wake of allegations of racism

GRESHAM, Ore.– Some Gresham city leaders are stepping down in the wake of allegations of racism within the city government in part from former Jackson County Sheriff Corey Falls who is currently Gresham’s deputy city manager.
Earlier this week, the mayor, city manager and police chief all recently left their positions. The allegations within the city surfaced after Falls sent an internal letter to city leadership.
KGW reports the former sheriff and South Medford grad wrote that his reception to the city several years ago has been dismal and none of his ideas were implemented. He also says it’s been clear to him that city leadership was not going to support a black man in that role.
Falls has called out racism in the workplace before in southern Oregon. He accused Jackson County and the Medford School District of discrimination in 2015 and 2012, respectively.
A lawsuit against Jackson County citing micro-aggressions and bullying from county officials was eventually dropped.
Former Gresham Police Chief Robin Sells told city leaders she’d been pushed out of her job because Falls accused her of racism. She also criticized Falls saying he’d done little in his role as deputy city manager.
According to Pamplin Media Group, Falls is one of two people being considered for the interim city manager position.
