Medford Parks & Recreation hosted annual Father-Daughter Dance

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Parks & Recreation hosted the annual Father-Daughter Dance at the Rogue Valley Country Club over the weekend. This special event was exclusively for fathers and daughters to enjoy a quality evening out, with a fancy dress-up dinner, and participate in fun games, prize giveaways, and even a dance contest.

The three-night party welcomed children four years old and up and their best dance partners to tear up the dance floor. Professional photos were offered as well to capture all the special memories made.

While many of the girls said they were looking forward to dancing or eating, most said they were just excited to spend time with their dads. Check out the video above for some of their sweet responses to what they love about their dad.

Registration for the event was back in December and tickets went fast. So if you didn’t get your ticket this time, you might want to get started planning for next year.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.