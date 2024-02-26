Kaleidoscope Pizza in Medford celebrating 20th Anniversary

MEDFORD, Ore. — One of Jackson County’s staple restaurants has come up on a milestone. Kaleidoscope Pizzeria & Pub just off Crater Lake Highway is celebrating their 20th anniversary today.

They’ve been in business through some of the rockiest times in the Rogue Valley including the pandemic.

“It was definitely tumultuous for us to be a company in COVID during the pandemic and trying to figure out the best way to still be able to serve our customers safely,” said manager, Kolby Young.

Kaleidoscope is open from 11am to 9pm today and posted the following celebration details on their Facebook page: 20% off food, $5 drink specials, giveaways & special merchandise for sale, and free entry into a raffle to win some amazing prizes.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.