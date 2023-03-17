Medford School District announces ‘School Marshal Program’

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford School District is starting a new partnership with the Medford Police Department to put retired armed law enforcement officers in schools.

MSD said the “School Marshal Program” will provide dedicated security in elementary schools to complement school resource officers, who mainly operate in middle and high schools.

Marshals are recently retired law enforcement officers who are armed but do not wear uniforms.

Part of the effectiveness of the program is that they blend into the school community and can respond quickly to a variety of security incidents.

They will have a home school, but they will also rotate hours and locations daily.

MSD will phase them in until we have one-to-one coverage for all elementary schools.

They will be trained in security assessments, serve as certified ALICE instructors, and be a great resource for staff to leverage for space-specific concerns and training.

MSD plans to have three marshals this spring that will rotate between schools. More marshal positions are planned with the goal of covering every elementary school in the district.

