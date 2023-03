This Your Place Your Money features Ruth Ter Bush, Co-District Coordinator, AARP Tax-Aide. Ruth is here to explain how the AARP Tax-Aide program works and to whom it can benefit. Find more info at https://www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide/

Sponsored by AARP Oregon

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.