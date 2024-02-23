Medford to host CCC soccer championships

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford was selected as the host city for the 2024-2025 Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships.

The City of Medford announced this week that it will host the men’s and women’s championships at Lithia & Driveway Fields in Medford. The games will be played in November and will include 16 teams competing for the chance to advance to the NAIA national championship rounds.

The city says the tournaments are expected to bring about $200,000 to the Medford economy.

These championship games had previously been held in the Eugene-Springfield area.

