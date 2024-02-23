Olympic Track & Field Trials coming to Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — All-session ticket packages are now officially on sale for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track & Field at Eugene’s Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.

This will mark the eighth time the Olympic Team Trials have been held at Hayward Field, and will serve as the qualifying event to select Team USA for the Olympic Games Paris 2024, set for July 26–August 11.

If you can’t make it to the 2024 Paris Summer Games, Tracktown USA is much closer. The 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials take place June 21 through the 30th and you can purchase tickets at http://gotracktownusa.com.

