MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford is looking for some feedback on new signs to help you find your way around downtown. The city has chosen 13 locations to place wayfinding maps. The signs give visitors an overview of the downtown area with walking distances to city landmarks.

11 maps have already been placed downtown, so if you run into one and have some thoughts there is a QR code on the bottom left corner which will take you to an online survey.