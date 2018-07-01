2nd annual Merker-Belnap run happening this Wednesday

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —The 2nd annual Merker-Belnap memorial will be run on the 4th of July at the Grants Pass YMCA to honor the lives of Ryan Merker and John and Max Belnap.
The three were killed in a plane crash off the coast of Brookings in July of 2016.
Cheryl Belnap, the wife and mother of John and Max, says the race means a lot to her.
“One of my concerns was that people would forget about my child and my husband and so this is really important to me that it helps keep their memories alive,” Cheryl Belnap said.
All proceeds of the event will benefit the sheriff’s department and search and rescue teams along with a scholarship fund.
Registration starts at 6 A.M. with the first race at 8 A.M.
Visit grantspassymca.org to sign up.