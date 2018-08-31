More jail beds for Josephine County Jail

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Josephine County Jail is making more room for criminals.
Starting September 1st, the capacity of the Josephine County Jail will be at 185, which is up from from 130.
The increase in jail beds was a promise the sheriff made to the people of Josephine County when they passed a levy in May of last year.
“I think it’s really important to know that the Josephine County Sheriff Office is committed to our keeping our promises and when we put something out that we’re going to do….we will work diligently to try and get it done,” Sheriff Dave Daniel said of the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.
Thanks to the new cash, the sheriff’s office has also increased patrols.
Deputies are now on the streets 12 hours instead of 10 and they are still hiring for new positions.
