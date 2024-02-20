Jackson County Sheriff’s SAR team at snowmobile Poker Run

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team were on standby over the weekend at the Rogue Snowmobilers annual Poker Run.

According to the sheriff’s office, the annual Poker Run at Diamond Lake is the largest event of its kind in the Western states. The Poker Run is an organized event in which participants on snowmobiles must visit checkpoints, drawing a playing card at each one. The object is to have the best poker hand at the end of the run.

Search and Rescue teams also took advantage of the opportunity to train in their snow response skills.

The SAR team says it has responded to multiple calls for people stranded in inclement conditions and reminds folks to have an emergency plan and pack survival equipment in these types of weather conditions.

