Mt. Ashland’s ‘Dummy Downhill’ event this Saturday

ASHLAND, Ore. — Mt. Ashland will be wrapping up Spring Break with its annual ‘Dummy Downhill’ event this Saturday from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm.

It’s exactly what it sounds like … make a “Dummy” and watch it go down a run.

Judges will score on creativity and originality, comprising 50% of the total score. For the downhill run, judges will score on a straight approach to the jump, the height the Dummy achieves, and the landing.

There are three prizes given out with the winner getting a free season pass for next year and Mt. Ashland gift cards for 2nd and 3rd place.

This event is fun for the whole family and free. There’s no need to ski or snowboard to watch all of the action on Lower Juliet.

