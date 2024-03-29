Verizon Wireless communications meeting at SOU

ASHLAND, Ore. – Verizon held a public meeting Wednesday night to discuss the proposed installation of a wireless communication facility at Southern Oregon University.

During the meeting, people were given the opportunity to talk to Verizon representatives one-on-one and comment on the proposed installation.

The proposed installation includes six antennae, which would be behind a rooftop screened wall on top of SOU’s Science Building.

Ashland resident Derek Franklin says he was disappointed at the presentation Verizon had to offer during the meeting, saying two standees aren’t enough.

He says he was interested to hear Verizon out but he has some concerns.

Franklin says, “My main stance is that they’re approaching it too fast. Like I’m totally technology enthusiastic, so I should be on board but I have to draw the line at 5G because, lots of reasons.”

During a recent Ashland City Council meeting, many residents also expressed their concerns about the potential impacts of 5G technology.

We asked if one of the Verizon representatives at the public meeting could speak with NBC5 News, and they said the communication would have to go through their public information official.

